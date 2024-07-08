Indore: Robotic Surgery Increases Life Of Implants, Cite Orthopaedic Experts

Orthopaedic surgeons from across the country participate in the event themed 'Knee-360 Degree' |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Arthroplasty Conference, hosted by the MP Chapter of the Indian Orthopaedic Association and the Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons Indore, featured a live robotic surgery demonstration on Sunday. Themed 'Knee-360 Degree', the event brought together orthopaedic specialists from across the country to witness and discuss latest advancements in knee replacement surgery.

Dr Umesh Mahajan, knee replacement specialist from Nagpur, performed a live surgery using Welles Robotic technology. This demonstration highlighted the precision and accuracy of robotic-assisted knee surgery, which significantly improves implant alignment and longevity.

Addressing post-surgical complications, Dr Dhanasekhar Raja from Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, emphasised the importance of pre-operative screening to prevent infections. He introduced the new PCR technique, which can identify bacterial infections within 48 hours, enabling prompt and effective treatment.

Dr Neeraj Adkar from Pune discussed the broader applications of robotic surgery, which is now being used for ligament and fracture surgeries in addition to joint replacements. This advancement is enhancing surgical precision and patient outcomes across various orthopaedic procedures.

On the second day of the conference, senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Roboto Vinay Tantuwai conducted a live partial knee replacement surgery. He explained that this procedure involves replacing only the damaged part of the knee, allowing for faster recovery and a more natural feel for patients.