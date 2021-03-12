Indore: Robbers target engineer’s house in Omaxe Hill, make out with cash and valuables injuring three persons

Indore: A group of robbers broke into the house of an engineer and attacked the family members with iron roads in Omaxe Hills Township on Bypass Road under Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction in the wee hours of Friday. The robbers injured the engineer, his wife and his brother-in-law and fled the scene after robbing cash, phones and valuables. Interestingly, the engineer had caught one of the accused but his accomplices attacked him so he had to release the accused.

ASP Dr Prashant Choubey said that the incident took place at the house of Gaurav Tyagi in Omaxe Hills at around 2 am. Gaurav, his wife Gargi and children were in a room on the first floor of their house while Gaurav’s brother-in-law Vishal Tyagi and a relative girl named Arshi were in the rooms on the ground floor. Few armed men entered the room where Vishal was sleeping. They threatened Vishal and took his two mobile phones. Later, they entered another room and snatched Arshi's gold ring. Later, the robbers reached the first floor and attacked Gaurav and Gargi with iron rods, leaving them critically injured. After the investigation, the police examined the CCTVs installed in the township. However, police were clueless about the robbers till the filing of the report.

Gaurav caught a men but other robbers pelted stones

After Gaurav and Gargi were attacked by the miscreants, Gaurav, who is an engineer at a company in Pithampur claims to caught hold one of the accused but his accomplices attacked Gaurav, started pelting stones so Gaurav had to release the accused. The other people of the colony woke up after which the miscreants managed to flee with cash, two mobile phones and a gold ring from there.

Miscreants attacked Vishal while intervention

Vishal told the media persons that he was sleeping in a room on the ground floor when he heard dogs barking. To have a look of the situation, he woke up and found the miscreants in the room. The robbers threatened him with a gun and snatched his two mobile phones. According to Vishal, the miscreants searched cash and valuables in the room but they could not get anything there. After that they entered another room from where they snatched a gold chain from Arshi. The miscreants asked about other family members and they went upstairs where they attacked Gaurav and Gargi. In an attempt to save Gaurav and Gargi, Vishal reached upstairs where the miscreants thrashed him with iron rods. After the miscreants fled from the spot, the injured persons, with the help of the neighbors, reached the hospital. The people of the area later informed the police.

The laxity of the police led to the incident, claim residents

The residents of the township said that the spot comes under Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction. The township is surrounded by Rau police station area and Tejaji Nagar area but the police don’t patrol the area even in the night. Taking advantage of the same, the miscreants broke into the house and managed to rob cash and valuables after attacking the family members. Dinesh Sharma, a resident of the township said that a police post should be established near the township. The area is expanding but the residents have to face problems to reach the police station for the report. The residents will meet the senior officials with the demand of a police post there or near the township.