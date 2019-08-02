Indore: 'Road widening project' Sitlamata Bazaar shopkeepers return blank again

Indore: Shopkeepers of Sitlamata Bazaar on Thursday again met municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh protesting against the proposed road widening but his replied remained the same.

“The road widening project will not stop. The road will be broadened to 60 feet as prescribed in Master Plan,” he said.

He stated that IMC has not backed off when it came to broaden Kanadia Road and same it would do in Sitlamata Bazaar case.

He said that he was ready to get realignment done if anybody doubt that the first alignment was not proper.

“We can talk on remarking but can’t on the issue of dropping the idea of road widening,” he said.

The shopkeepers have been holding BJP-led IMC responsible for their problems.

On Thursday, they had taken Congress incharge city president Vinay Bakliwal and Congress leader Surjeet Singh Chhabra along with them to the municipal commissioner.

The leaders sided with shopkeepers but Singh did not budge.