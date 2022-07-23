e-Paper Get App

Indore: Road show for state’s GIS held in Mumbai

Senior officials interact with diplomats, corporate honchos

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 02:58 AM IST
article-image
Sanjay Kumar Shukla, PS Industry MP (Centre), addresses an interactive session held as part of the Road Show for Global Investor Summit at Mumbai on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to attract investors in forthcoming Global Investor Summit (GIS), scheduled to be held in next January, principal secretary industry Sanjay Kumar Shulka met diplomats of various countries and corporations in Mumbai on Friday.

The meeting was organised under the Road show of GIS. On this occasion the State Government and CII had organised an interactive session on ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’.

In the day-long event, officials of the Madhya Pradesh government met consul generals of various countries and corporate leaders.

Official sources informed that meetings were also organised with consul generals and diplomats of 18 countries with discussions on the potential the state offers and the steps that can be taken to increase the businesses in the State.

Sanjay Shukla said ‘while some of these countries are investors, others are importers and exporters. We met and discussed the potential the state offers and the steps that can be taken to increase the businesses’.

Sunil Chordia, CII’s Western Region chairman, said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed radical transformation in terms of economic and social development, while recording an impressive growth in gross state domestic product averaging over 9% in the last decade.

article-image

