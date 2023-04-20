Indore: Road safety committee dwells on addressing traffic woes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A road safety plan would be drawn up for the district and a road safety fund would also be set up. These were among the important decisions taken during the first meeting of the Road Safety Committee, constituted in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the Road Safety Council, held at the collector's office here on Wednesday.

It is hoped that these decisions along with other decisions taken at the meeting would drastically improve the anarchic traffic situation prevailing in the city.

Another important decision taken at the meeting was to draw up traffic engineering plan to remove traffic bottlenecks from Lavkush square, Rau square, Talawali Chanda and Rinjalaya Phata and to take measures to remove the blind spots.

Instructions were also passed to smoothen traffic and ensure better road safety at the accident-prone site near Sanchi plant in Mangalia and for regular patrolling on highways and bypasses.

The issue of providing orderly parking space to sand trucks that are parked illegally in Devguradia area was also taken up during the meeting. Instructions were given that strict action should be taken against those who break red signals and violate traffic rules. Also, instructions were given to ensure maximum use of breath analysers and speed cameras.

Collector Ilayaraja T presided over the meeting and IMC commissioner Harshika Singh, DCP traffic Manish Aggarwal, additional collector Ajay Dev Sharma and officers of other related departments participated.

Figures of road accidents to be released monthly

Collector Ilayaraja T instructed that 4 sub-committees be constituted for the purpose of road safety and said that the committees should include experts, officers of concerned departments, technical experts and non-governmental members in the sub-committees. He said that orders regarding formation of sub-committees should be issued soon and implementation of these decisions should be started immediately. He directed that data related to road accidents should be mandatorily put into the public domain on a monthly basis.

No harassement of life savers

It was decided during the meeting that persons who save lives by giving immediate help to accident victims must be encouraged and will not be harassed unnecessarily for witnesses and statements.

Important decisions

-District road safety plan to be drawn

-Four sub-committees to be constituted to take suggestions and ensure implementation of decisions.

-Road Safety Fund to be created.

Taffic engineering plan to be drawn for 4 busy squares

- Meeting of the District Road Safety Committee to be held regularly on the first and third Monday of every month.

- An emergency medical plan will be prepared for accidents occurring in the district. A linkage between hospitals and ambulances will be ensured through setting up of early information system.

-In case of emergency, the emergency sub-committee will ensure availability of beds.