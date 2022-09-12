Indore: Road safety awareness; arrangements must be made for ensuing cricket matches

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pawan Sharma, divisional commissioner, has instructed that proper arrangements should be made for the forthcoming cricket matches which will be played for creating road safety awareness.

The matches in which veteran cricketers of the world will be playing will be held at the Holkar Stadium on September 17, 18 and 19. Sharma held a meeting of the officials concerned in the MPCA office on Monday. ADM Ajaydev Sharma and DCP Bhadoria were also present.

Sharma instructed the officials that proper arrangements should be made for parking of vehicles and movement of spectators. A fool-proof plan should be chalked out, he said.

Read Also Indore Institute of Pharmacy launches Doctor of Pharmacy Course with Choithram Hospital