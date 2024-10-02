 Indore: Road Repair Works At Outlay Of ₹25 Crore To Start From Navratri
The decision to start the roadwork follows the damage caused to many roads during the rainy season.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Random shot of road in Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the end of the monsoon season, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to launch a large-scale road asphalting work across the city from the auspicious Navratri festival, with the first phase starting from Bijasan Mata Mandir Tekri.

The project was announced in a meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday. The meeting, held in the mayor’s office, included officials such as additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintendent engineer DR Lodhi, and contractors from five firms involved in the work.

Bhargav and Rathore shared that a budget of Rs 25 crores has been allocated for the asphalting project, divided into five packages through a tender process. The decision to start the roadwork follows the damage caused to many roads during the rainy season.

A total of 10 teams will spearhead the project, divided into two teams from each of the five firms. Major areas earmarked for immediate work include RNT Marg, Madhumilan to Shivaji Vatika, Rajiv Gandhi to Niranjanpur on Ring Road, and Vijay Nagar Square to Radisson Square, among others.

The entire Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route will also undergo repairs. Public works incharge in IMC, Rajendra Rathore elaborated that various key roads, such as Telgali Siyaganj, Railway Reservation Counter Road, and Chandan Nagar Ring Road, will be repaired.

Additional locations include MG Road from the IMC to Palasia Square, Dhar Road, and several roads leading to important city landmarks such as the Airport and Rajwada.

