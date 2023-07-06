Indore: Road Linking Chhota Bangarda & Police Station To Be Widened 

Mayor Pushyamitra Bharagav and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh inspect Chhota Bangarda area on Wednesday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The narrow road linking Airport Police Station and Chhota Bangarda will be widened.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh on Wednesday inspected the link road and found that vehicular traffic pressure on the link road leads to jams.

Former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, Mayor-in-Council members Niranjan Singh Chauhan, Ashwini Shukla, regional corporator and departmental officials were present during the inspection.

Bhargav and Singh asked officials to do a survey and make a plan for widening the link road. The officials were also instructed to put grit in potholes on the road in view of the monsoon. The Mayor said that wherever patchwork is required should be done at the earliest.