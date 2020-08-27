Indore: Risky but we are ready for it, say city's NEET-JEE aspirants

Indore: Future doctors and engineers have been studying to make the cut in the best institutes of the country for medical and engineering studies. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) were postponed. These exams have already been deferred twice in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the examinations are scheduled in September. The matter of postponement and conduction of examination has been trending on twitter and other platforms. While the examinations are must for admissions, 28 lakhs walking into examination centers is risky considering coronavirus outspread.

Indoreans are also split in the decision and here is what they say. “JEE and NEET are important examinations that determine the future of children. We have seen the concrete arrangements of the administration and the government, whether it is the 12th exam or Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) conducted on August 19. The test centres had fewer students, sanitizers and masks were compulsory. With such proper precautions, JEE and NEET can be conducted and should be for student’s future,” said Bhavesh Agrawal, a journalism student.

“Keeping all the points in the preview, I feel examinations must be conducted. We cannot stop living and for such examinations that decide the future of a child, we cannot just skip them for a year. Parent’s decisions and precautions play an essential role in the final decision,” said Akshat Khandelwal, a students at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.

“JEE Mains and NEET are important examinations for admission in IITs and medical colleges at the national level. The involvement of politics in such essential examinations is just unfortunate. Ideally, the decision of examination must be based on the opinion of students, parents and academicians. Politically influencing such an important exam can ruin the year for students. These examinations help in picking out the best students who further contribute to the nation’s development,” said Adish Tongya, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

“As per the Supreme Court, NEET and JEE will not be postponed further. This year about 28 lakh students will be appearing for these exams. Parliament is closed, IPL shifted to UAE, schools are closed, etc. are just some examples of necessary decisions to avoid outspread of coronavirus. However, we want 28 lakh students to gather for these examinations! The government seems less bothered about students and lives as they are considering holding the examinations. Also, students are not mentally prepared to attempt the examination. We need an innovative solution for students, not risk the outspread of coronavirus,” said Furquanullah Khan, a mass communication student.

Radha Pareek, Company Secretary Student says, “I don’t think exams especially JEE and NEET must be conducted this year. Students have not been able to prepare due to coronavirus pandemic. We could risk many lives if we conduct the examinations just for the sake of it. Many people have lost their jobs and this has already affected children’s life.”

Vaidik Singh Devda, a student of law says, “JEE-NEET entrance exams shouldn’t be conducted right now. Students are already suffering on many levels including finance, education and fear of corona. The government should postpone entrance exams and consider students’ psychological health. Their future depends on these entrances. The government should wait and conduct these examinations after a couple of months.”

“I am 18 and I know how important time and efforts are. NEET and JEE should be conducted with requisite precautions to control the spread of coronavirus. We cannot afford to let all our efforts go to waste,” said scholar Vivek Khushwah.

Mohit Chouhan, a student of management said, “A lot of students could not attempt the first JEE main attempt. We cannot cancel the second attempt, it would dash the hopes of lakhs of students. We must take precautions and like other examinations, conduct JEE and NEET as well.”