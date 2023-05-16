Indore: Rising humidity, clouds turn city night 'unbearable'

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The clouds and winds, which provided relief from rising temperature on Monday noon, turned the night hot and humid.

Moreover, the rising humidity had turned the night unbearable for the denizens.

The cloud cover on Tuesday morning could not bring relief for the citizens as they were kept removing their sweat.

Moreover, regional meteorological department officials did not forecast any relief for the citizens and said that the cloud cover will continue to hover in the city skies but will not bring any change in the uncertain weather conditions.

Read Also MP Weather Update: No respite from intense heat even after day temp drops

The weatherman said that a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Rajasthan led to moisture incursion in the state thus resulting in the formation of clouds.

“The cyclonic circulation over south Haryana and neighbourhood persists along with a cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of May 17,” officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 39.4 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal while the minimum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal. Humidity in the morning was 70 per cent on Tuesday morning and it was 23 per cent in the evening.

Read Also MP Weather Update: Chhatarpur in grip of extreme heat