Indore: ​Rising Covid cases worries health officials, crosses 50 mark after 13 days

Indore

​The ​sudden increase in the number of positive cases of ​Covid-19 has increased worries of the health officials as the city has seen a rise of 45 cases in the last two days.

Moreover, the number of cases crossed over 50 mark after 13 days while two deaths were also reported after 22 days in the city.

Due to the same ups and downs, the rate of positivity also increased above 4 per​ ​cent on Saturday night ​while it was below 1 per​ ​cent, a couple of days ago.

Positive cases of Covid-19 ​on ​Saturday night were 73​, while it ​was 38 on Thursday and 55 on Friday.

Witnessing the fluctuation in cases, city experts have raised ​the ​alarm ​ that cases would continue to rise if people do not follow ​the Covid ​protocol.

“Decrease in the number of cases doesn’t mean that we get rid of the deadly disease. It is an alert for the citizens to remain vigilant and to follow the norms to prevent the disease like they were doing for many months,” district ​Covid nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that with the decreasing cases, people have stopped wearing masks, using saniti​s​ers, and following social distancing.

District contract tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “People must keep in mind to follow the ​Covid protocols as the disease is still with us and fight is on. We have seen an increase in cases during ​the ​transition of weather and people should remain vigilant over their health.”