Indore: Rising cases of quarter-life crisis on the rise in India

Indore:

Over 86 percent youngsters in the age group of 25 to 35 face jobs, financial crisis, relationship issues and family issues, which results in Quarter Life Crisis (QLC). Citing this research undertaken by British psychologists, Psychiatrist Dr Pawan Rathi addressed the rising cases of QLC in India in a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society on Sunday.

“High stress in age group of 25 to 35 years, which was earlier 20 to 30 years, has seen a steep rise in health issues that stem from psychological issues, known as QLC,” Rathi said.

He added that the number of cases of QLC have been rising in the last five years and have seen a new peak with coronavirus pandemic. He added that about 35 to 50 percent of youngsters suffer from this issue in Indore, as per observations.

In both the British research and observational study, Rathi pointed out that two in five youngsters are worried about money, saying they did not earn enough, and 32% felt under pressure to marry and have children by the age of 30. Six percent were planning to emigrate, while 21% wanted a complete career change.

"QLC occurs a quarter of your way through adulthood, in the period between 25 and 35, although they cluster around 30,” Rathi said. Some primary symptoms include feeling lonely, depressed, irritable and anxious.

Four Phases of Quarter Life Crisis

1. Feeling trapped

2. Days of escaping the sadness

3. Proactive changes (difficult, but possible)

4. Find tasks you enjoy