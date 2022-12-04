Indore: Rise in humidity, morning turns hazy in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With day and night temperatures increasing, the morning turned hazy with a rise in humidity and the visibility dropped to 1,500 meters.

According to the weatherman, the conditions would remain the same for a couple of days along with stable day and night temperature.

“As there is no effect of the Western disturbance, change in wind pattern is taking place from are blowing from the northeastern direction and from Eastern directions which increased the night temperature back to 13.6 degrees Celsius. Night temperature is hovering above normal for the last few days but it would drop about 1-2 degrees Celsius below normal,” the weatherman said.

They also added that the temperature would not drop more in day time due to another feeble Western disturbance which might occur in a couple of days.

“A fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest India during the next couple of days, with no significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over the remaining parts of the country for the next 3 days,” the weatherman said.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.

