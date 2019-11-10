Indore: Rise in asthma & allergy: Docs blame it on pollution, cold

Indore: Post Diwali, the city registered rise in cases with no history of asthma or allergic bronchitis. The OPDs at local hospitals also recorded marked increase in such patients after the festival.

“Lighting crackers on Diwali caused trouble for many. There is 15 per cent rise in patients with complaints of wheezing and chest tightness. These are symptoms of asthma and allergic bronchitis. Cold nights and dry air lead to particulate matter settling low in atmosphere, increasing the level of pollution in the air,” pulmonologist Dr Pramod Jhawar said.

He said he examines about 5-10 patients a day who reach OPD with complain of breathlessness. “Many of them had no history of asthma or allergic bronchitis and their condition worsened after the weather turned cold post Diwali. This is only data of his clinic, a combined data of other hospitals in city would be worse,” he said.

Recent reports of MP Pollution Control Board regional office revealed that air pollution level in the city has increased in last 15 days.

“Not only increase in pollution due to Diwali but many patients are complaining such respiratory problems during weekdays when higher levels of vehicular exhaust and smoke, especially around areas with slow-moving traffic, were observed,” the experts said.

He further said that as the temperature is turning low, patients with such ailments should avoid cold and must not delay seeking doctors’ advice.