Indore: Rides Of Riders Reach Narmada Ghat Through Pipri Forest | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bike riding group --‘Rides of Riders’ -- went to Narmada ghat through the forests of Pipri, to enjoy the greenery of the forest recently. The group admin Gyandeep Srivastava told Free Press that a total 35 riders took part in the ride to enjoy the greenery in monsoon.

He told that as soon as the monsoon arrives, the place around Indore becomes beautiful. And keeping this in mind, the riders were taken through a less trodden path.

We went to Udayanagar through the forests of Pipri and then to Narmada river ghat. The path was so scenic. This place is only 70 km away from Indore. The flow of water in Narmada River was calm and pleasing. It is a good place for a picnic with family.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)