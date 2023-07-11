 Indore: Riders Connect With Nature In Their Ride To Kushagarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Riders Connect With Nature In Their Ride To Kushagarh

Indore: Riders Connect With Nature In Their Ride To Kushagarh

They also trekked to Sadalpura Ghat

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bike riding group --‘Rides of Riders’ -- went to Kushalgarh and Sadalpura ghats, to enjoy the rain-soaked greenery on Sunday. The group admin Gyandeep Srivastava told Free Press that a total 25 riders took part in the ride to connect with nature.

Away from the fast-paced life of the city, this ride was to enjoy the monsoon weather and live in the natural atmosphere.

Read Also
Indore: CM Promises Rs 10 K Monthly Income For Poor Women Homemakers
article-image

Kushalgarh is at a distance of 50 km from Indore and Sadalpura Ghat is 2 to 3 km away from Kusalgarh. Keeping the motorcycles at Kushalgarh, the riders trekked to Sadalpura Ghat. During the trek they collected polythene’s lying on the way, to clean the environment.

Riders reached their destination during the day and returned after sunset.

The group has organised much such rides in the past 9 years, including long distance ones.

“We are a group of people passionate about riding and make a planned ride every Sunday to different unexplored places,” said group admin Gyandeep Shrivastava. Adding to this he said “we are capable enough on our own that we don't need any adventure group or camp who do this work for unnecessary money.”

Read Also
Indore: ‘NRIs Should Take Advantage Of DTAA To Avoid Double Taxation’
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

SDM Jyoti Case Replays In MP: Wife Works As Maid To Make Husband Tax Officer, He Abandons Her For...

SDM Jyoti Case Replays In MP: Wife Works As Maid To Make Husband Tax Officer, He Abandons Her For...

MP: New Entry Chalked Out At Ujjain's Mahakal To Accommodate Sawan Rush

MP: New Entry Chalked Out At Ujjain's Mahakal To Accommodate Sawan Rush

Indore: 3 Primary School Kids Drown In Pond

Indore: 3 Primary School Kids Drown In Pond

Indore: Thieves Strike At 3 Houses In Kalindi Gold City

Indore: Thieves Strike At 3 Houses In Kalindi Gold City

Indore: Harassed By Wife, Man Ends Life

Indore: Harassed By Wife, Man Ends Life