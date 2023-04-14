 Indore: Revolutionary Literature Study Centre inaugurated at DAVV
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Revolutionary Literature Study Centre was inaugurated at School of Journalism and Mass Communication, a teaching department of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural function, Madhya Pradesh Labour Welfare Board chairman Bhagwandas Godane recalled Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and said that he had fought against untouchability and discrimination and raised his voice for the rights of Dalits.

“There are many aspects to his life and there can be innumerable interpretations of his actions,” he stated.

He suggested mass communication students not take admission for journalism courses just for a degree. “Doing journalism means raising the voice of the general public,” he added.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that today's youth needs to read the literature of revolutionaries. “Those who are born in independent India should know how we have got this freedom and what sacrifices have been made to achieve it,” she said.

DAVV executive council member Dr Jagdish Chauhan said that today's youth have to keep alive the thoughts of the nation and this is possible only when the youth of the country read about Babasaheb’s contribution and imbibe his thoughts.

Journalism department head Sonali Nargunde said that revolution cannot happen without reading literature.

