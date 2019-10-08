Indore: Retreating monsoon brings unusual weather to city

Indore: For the past couple of days, the city has been witnessing an unusual type of weather; hot and humid during day, rains in the evening and misty at night.

Monday’s weather was similar to Sunday’s. After rains on Sunday noon, city witnessed a misty night coupled with cool breezes. However, on Monday morning, the sky got clear and the conditions turned hot and humid. Later, in the evening, the clouds appeared and there were showers in many of parts of the city, turning the weather pleasant again.

According to regional meteorological department officials, it is the transition period between monsoon and winters as the withdrawal of monsoon will take place in next couple of days.

“City will continue to witness foggy morning and frequent turns in the weather conditions,” met officials said adding, “Given the likely persistence of an anticyclonic

circulation in the lower tropospheric level over northwest India, gradual reduction in moisture in the lower and mid-tropospheric levels and reduction in rainfall, conditions are becoming favourable for commencement of withdrawal of south west monsoon from some parts of northwest India during next 3 days.”

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 30.9 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius which was normal.As much as 23 mm rainfall has been recorded in October so far, while the seasonal total has reached to 1353 mm (53.26 inches).

Climatic features of October

1 The highest maximum temperature 37.8 degrees celsius on October 6, 1899 and October 2, 2000.

2 The lowest minimum temperature 6.2 degrees Celsius on October 22, 1999.

3 The highest monthly rainfall 230.3 mms in 1985.

4 The heaviest fall in the 24 hours was 157.4 mms on October 9, 1985.