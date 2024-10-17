Indore: Retired Sub-Inspector Dies In Hit-&-Run; Security Guard Killed In Separate Road Accident

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 68-year-old retired sub-inspector lost his life while his wife sustained injuries after a speeding motorcycle struck their two-wheeler in Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday. The couple had come from Dhar to meet their son and grandson in Indore and the accident occurred while they were returning home.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Chhitar Singh Sisodia, a resident of Dhar, while his wife Tejubai (62) sustained injuries. The incident occurred in the Dilip Nagar area when abike collided with their two-wheeler, causing them to fall onto the road. They were rushed to the hospital where Chhitar Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment while his wife is undergoing treatment.

The couple had just visited their son Omprakash and grandson in Bhawani Nagar, and were on their way back to Dhar when the accident occurred. The bike rider fled the scene after the accident and police started a search for him.

In a separate incident, a 45-year-old security guard was killed after an unknown vehicle ran over him while crossing the road in the Lasudia area on Tuesday. The impact was so severe that he died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Vishnuprasad, a resident of Mangliya. He worked at a car showroom and was crossing the road to go to the godown from the showroom when an unknown vehicle struck him, resulting in his death.