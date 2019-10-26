Indore: Retired IMC officer’s son commits suicide

Indore:
A son of a retired IMC officer committed suicide on occasion of Dhanteras, police said on Saturday. According to police, Anand of Rajmohalla area committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. His sister found him hanging and informed others. Police said the reason for suicide is still not clear.
