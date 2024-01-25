Indore: Retired Banker, Wife Duped Of ₹67L On Pretext Of Investment |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A retired bank officer and his wife have fallen victims of an online fraud. They were duped of Rs 67 lakh by a conman, who tricked the money from their account on the pretext of investing money in a social media group, a cyber cell officer said on Wednesday. However, the state cyber cell managed to return an amount of Rs 16 lakh to the bank account of the couple and claimed that the remaining amount would also be returned soon.

SP (Cyber) Jitendra Singh said that the bank officer recently lodged a complaint that he had received a call from an unidentified number and the caller had assured that he (complainant) can get a good return by investing in a social media group. The caller somehow gained the trust of the retired bank officer and his wife and managed to steal Rs 67 lakh from their bank account. It is said that the conman had received the money in some instalments. When the complainant asked him to return, the accused tried to mislead him. He did not provide profit from the principal amount. The victim later lodged a complaint with the cyber cell and also informed the bank officials about the fraud.

A team led by Inspector Rashid Ahmed was constituted for investigation and to gather information about the accused. The team first talked to the bank’s nodal officer and managed to freeze some amount. The complainant has received an amount of Rs 16.62 lakh. The cyber cell officer informed that the amount of Rs 16.62 lakh was returned and a probe is underway to freeze the remaining amount.

After receiving some amount, the complainant along with his family members reached the cyber cell office and they thanked SP Singh and his team for their swift action.

Beware of fraudsters

Many people were duped of lakhs of rupees by conmen on the pretext of investing money or doubling it by investing on social media. There were many incidents reported in which people lost their money in the taking or liking and reviewing videos on social media.

November 11, 2023- A techie girl had lodged a complaint that she was duped of Rs 10.60 lakh by a conman, who contacted her and he had given tasks to review and to like videos on social media to her. The state cyber cell managed to return more than 8 lakh to her bank account recently.

August 8, 2023– A person was duped of Rs 26 lakh by conmen, who lured him to give a good return if he likes videos and reviews them on social media. In this case, a person was also arrested and had confessed to dupe the complainant with the help of his accomplices.

August 5, 2023 – A man was duped of Rs 7.5 lakh by a conman, who contacted the victim and told him to earn a good amount by liking, sharing or reviewing videos on social media platform. The cyber cell officers returned the entire amount to the bank account.