Indore: Restriction On Leaves In View Of Assembly Polls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Given the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, the collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T has put restrictions on officials of government and semi-government departments from taking leave.

The order by the collector says that for granting casual leave or other leave of more than 2 days to any officer-employee, the head of the office will send the proposal along with his recommendations to the nodal officer (personnel management) and after obtaining permission from him, the head of the office will approve the leave.

For medical leave, it will be mandatory for the concerned government servant to submit a certificate issued by the Medical Board. Applications for relief from election work in the election office and personnel management branch can be forwarded only after the clear consent of the head of the department.

It has also been directed that all government and semi-government offices should be kept open even on holidays to receive orders and mail related to elections. The office head should ensure arrangements for receiving the related orders and mail and distributing it within the time limit. The said order has been implemented with immediate effect.

