 Indore: Restriction On Leaves In View Of Assembly Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Restriction On Leaves In View Of Assembly Polls

Indore: Restriction On Leaves In View Of Assembly Polls

It has also been directed that all government and semi-government offices should be kept open even on holidays to receive orders and mail related to elections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Given the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, the collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T has put restrictions on officials of government and semi-government departments from taking leave.

The order by the collector says that for granting casual leave or other leave of more than 2 days to any officer-employee, the head of the office will send the proposal along with his recommendations to the nodal officer (personnel management) and after obtaining permission from him, the head of the office will approve the leave.

For medical leave, it will be mandatory for the concerned government servant to submit a certificate issued by the Medical Board. Applications for relief from election work in the election office and personnel management branch can be forwarded only after the clear consent of the head of the department. 

It has also been directed that all government and semi-government offices should be kept open even on holidays to receive orders and mail related to elections. The office head should ensure arrangements for receiving the related orders and mail and distributing it within the time limit. The said order has been implemented with immediate effect.

Read Also
MP: Indore BJP Leader Dinesh Malhar Resigns From Party, Says Will Join Congress
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GSTAT Bench Is Possible In City: GST Council Officials

GSTAT Bench Is Possible In City: GST Council Officials

Indore: Restriction On Leaves In View Of Assembly Polls

Indore: Restriction On Leaves In View Of Assembly Polls

Indore: Woman Raped By Sister’s Husband

Indore: Woman Raped By Sister’s Husband

Indore: Man Held For Duping Student Of Rs 2.6L By Posing As Cop

Indore: Man Held For Duping Student Of Rs 2.6L By Posing As Cop

Indore: 3 Arrested For Holding 3 Minor Boys From W Bengal Captive In House

Indore: 3 Arrested For Holding 3 Minor Boys From W Bengal Captive In House