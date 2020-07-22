Indore: Restoration of ancient ponds to be taken up

Indore: Restoration work of all ancient and other ponds located in the district will be taken up in a massive way. For this purpose, a survey of the ponds restoration will be launched soon and on the basis of the results of the survey, restoration work will be done as per requirement.
For this, the first meeting of the district level committee, constituted under the chairmanship of Collector Manish Singh, was held at hall of the Collector Office on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Rohan Saxena was present in the meeting along with officials of departments of Water Resources, Rural Engineering, Agriculture, PHE, Urban Administration, Fisheries, Horticulture etc.
Collector Singh said a massive survey work for the restoration of ancient and other ponds is will be initiated in the district. Under this campaign, committees will be formed at various levels. These will mainly consist of district level committee, implementation committee, administrative committee, demarcation committee and pond level committee. Under the survey, the
classification, identification, availability of water and reasons for its wear and tear and use will be ascertained by the pond-wise by the people for the restoration and revival of the ponds.
Implementation teams will be formed. Information will be collected in the format prescribed by the team. After this, restoration and revival work of the ponds will be conducted by the
implementation team as per the requirement. Along with government allocation in this work, participation of society will also be ensured. There will be attempts to increase catchments areas of the ponds.
Silt will be removed and deepened. The silt extracted from the ponds
will be used to increase the fertility of the fields. The authorities will also repair ponds and treat the waste wear. An effective system will be developed by exploring options to make use of pond water effectively. Water budget will be prepared.
Collector Singh directed that the survey should be conducted with full seriousness, which is the biggest need of the hour. Under the survey, such works should be done for the benefit of the villagers and farmers in the long run. All departments should make coordinated
efforts in the survey. He instructed that it should be noted that no pond should be left in the survey.
