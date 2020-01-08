Indore: Restaurant employee, cook throw hot oil, tea on customers; booked

Indore: The police on Wednesday registered FIR against a restaurant front desk incharge and a cook for throwing boiling oil and hot tea on the face of their two customers. The accused are on the run.

According to police, local residents Shubham with his friends Kanha and Amit had snacks at Aakash Mahi Restaurant in Sanyogitaganj on Tuesday evening. After having snacks, the three asked restaurant’s front desk incharge Karan Thakur to take payment. Karan who was having argument with another customer asked them to wait. The three insisted that they are in hurry and asked Karan to take payment immediately.

On hearing this, Karan beat up Shubham presuming that he is a friend of the customer with whom he was having argument. As Kanha intervened, restaurant cook Dhanraj Ustaad, splashed hot oil on Shubham and Kanha. When the latter raised protest, Karan threw hot tea on their face.

The crowd, which had gathered there, took Shubham and Kanha to the hospital. The hospital informed police, which inquired into the matter and registered FIR against Karan and Dhanraj under Sections 324,294,506 and 34 of IPC.