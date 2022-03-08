Indore: Resolve CM’s Helpline cases the very same day, orders collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has instructed officers to make sure they resolve the cases of the CM’s Helpline on the same day as far as possible. “Don’t ignore any complaint. Prompt action should be taken on all complaints,” he said.

He also instructed the matter to be resolved within the stipulated time-frame. Applicants should also be satisfied with the resolution of the cases. No negligence will be tolerated in resolving the cases.

Singh was addressing the officers at a meeting of Time Limit (TL) of complaints held at his office on Monday. Officers of different departments, including additional collector Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, chief executive officer of the district panchayat Vandana Sharma, additional collector RS Mandloi and Rajesh Rathore were present.

Singh reviewed the resolution of pending cases of the CM’s helpline department-wise. He directed all the officers to personally see the cases on the portal every day. In the cases, quality answers should be registered on the portal.

Singh also instructed priority disposal of cases pending for more than 100 days on the CM’s helpline.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:54 AM IST