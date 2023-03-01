Indore: Residents, traders seek closure of liquor shop near New Cloth Market

Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of various colonies located in the Kesarbagh area and shopkeepers of New Devi Ahilya Cloth Market reached Jan Sunwai at collectorate on Tuesday, requesting collector Ilayaraja T to order the closing down of the liquor shop on Kesarbagh road.

“The liquor shop located near Cloth Market has become a nemesis for residents and traders,” Kesarbagh Road Sangharsh Samiti convener Partha Munshi said.

Residents Saroj Aggarwal, Heena Neema and Sarika Lokhande said that 80 per cent of the people living in different colonies of Kesarbagh Road use the road on which this shop is located.

“While coming, anti-socials who gather outside the shop for boozing or purchasing alcoholic beverages pass lewd comments on women and girls,” the trio said.

They said that they fear using this route.

Resident Anil Srivastava said there are many ancient religious places nearby, and drunks gather there and cause inconvenience to the devotees.

Residents Ramprasad Patidar and Kaushal Gawli said that the drunkards are found lying on the streets and gardens of the colonies.

“When you ask them to leave, they start arguing and misbehaving. They also park their vehicles wherever they find space causing traffic jams. Quarrels and loud bickering are common on Kesarbagh road since the liquor shop was opened,” the duo residents said.

Munshi claimed that the collector assured them that he would look into the matter. He said that they have demanded deployment of police near the shop until it is closed down permanently.