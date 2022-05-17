Indore: Residents stage demonstration against unscheduled power cuts; submit memo to electricity department officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Sirpur locality staged demonstrations against frequent unscheduled power cuts and against the misbehaviour of employees of the Power Distribution Company at Sirpur Zone, Indore on Tuesday.

The protest was led by state secretary of Youth Congress Sarfaraz Ansari who also complained about the extortion of residents in the name of changing metres and correcting bills.

“The temperature is hovering over 40 degrees Celsius and the unscheduled power cuts are adding woes to the troubles of people this summer. It is the failure of the government which cannot provide uninterrupted electricity to the people even after being in power for many years,” Ansari said.

He added that they also submitted a memorandum to the officials of the electricity department about the misbehaviour of employees with the residents in the name of metre change and challan.

“Some of the employees of Discom used to misbehave with the residents and they threatened them in the name of action against them. Kareem, Suraj, Yash, Azhar and some other employees have taken money from the people in the name of getting their metres changed but didn’t deposit the same to the Discom,” he alleged.

Residents of Green Park, Sirpur, Chandan Nagar, Geeta Nagar, Rani Palace and other areas participated in the protest and also submitted a memorandum to the officials.

Meanwhile, assistant engineer of Sirpur Zone Tarun Chawla said that no unscheduled power cut has been taking place in the area except for the maintenance.

“We received complaints about some of the employees involved in illegal activities. We will take immediate action against them and will submit a report to the senior officials,” Chawla said.

