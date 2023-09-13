Indore: Residents Recite Hanuman Chalisa At Collectorate, Submit Memorandum To Protest Against Liquor Shop At Banganga

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of residents of the Banganga area led by IMC leader of opposition Chintu Choukse staged a demonstration against the liquor shop located opposite the Mental Hospital, at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The residents have also submitted an affidavit demanding removal of the shop and the collector has announced that a decision will be taken in this regard in 10 days.

Residents of the area have been protesting against the liquor shop every Sunday for the last few months. The agitators also recited bhajans and Hanuman Chalisa while protesting at the Collector’s office.

They also prayed to the almighty to grant wisdom to the government.

“It is a rule of the government that liquor shops will not be opened near hospitals, temples and schools, but in the case of the Banganga liquor shop, this rule is being violated. This shop was opened in front of the mental hospital. A temple and a school are also located near this shop. The citizens of the area, through their affidavit, have requested the collector to shut this shop,” Choukse said.

Councillors Raju Bhadauria, Bhupendra Chauhan, Gopal Yadav, Raja Patel, Nagesh Jadhav, Rajat Pal, Satish Shriwas, Gopi Yadav and other residents were present.

