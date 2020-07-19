Indore: Residents left high and dry, farmers frown as rain plays hide and seek

Indore: Citizens have been facing disappointment for the last few days even as the city skies get adorned with rain-bearing clouds but it refuses to precipitate in the form of a downpour.

Even if it drizzles in pockets of the city, the “rain” at once jacks up the humidity levels making it grimy. There are no signs of relief for the citizens soon even if regional meteorological department had warned of heavy rains two days back and also mentioned the same in their forecast for Sunday.

After missing the bus on Sunday, now there will be a lull in the next few days. Met men said sudden changes in climatic conditions ‘hijacked’ the clouds from over the city.

The department had announced the onset of monsoon on June 15, about 2 days behind the average date of monsoon arrival in the city, but the city hasn’t witnessed even a single long spell of rains. While the denizens are seeking rain relief, farmers are a harried lot as they are waiting to sow with the long-awaited downpour.