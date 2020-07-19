Indore: Residents left high and dry, farmers frown as rain plays hide and seek

Indore: Citizens have been facing disappointment for the last few days even as the city skies get adorned with rain-bearing clouds but it refuses to precipitate in the form of a downpour.
Even if it drizzles in pockets of the city, the “rain” at once jacks up the humidity levels making it grimy. There are no signs of relief for the citizens soon even if regional meteorological department had warned of heavy rains two days back and also mentioned the same in their forecast for Sunday.
After missing the bus on Sunday, now there will be a lull in the next few days. Met men said sudden changes in climatic conditions ‘hijacked’ the clouds from over the city.
The department had announced the onset of monsoon on June 15, about 2 days behind the average date of monsoon arrival in the city, but the city hasn’t witnessed even a single long spell of rains. While the denizens are seeking rain relief, farmers are a harried lot as they are waiting to sow with the long-awaited downpour.
“Our worries are increasing with each passing day as we have hired labourers following the announcement of monsoon but it was disappointing that there is no sign of rains yet,” Himanshu Agnihotri, a young farmer in Simrol said.
Similarly, Dinesh Rajpurwala, a farmer, said, “I had taken leave from my work in Indore to sow at my farm. However, I returned as it didn’t rain yet.”
“Monsoon has officially hit almost all parts of the state but is not active yet. However, the chances of rains in eastern region are high but it needs a generation or the trigger of a low pressure area in Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea both to get the monsoon active over the region,” Met officials said. This means the hot and humid conditions are to stay for some more time. This year, the city has recorded just over 10 inches rainfall till date.
The maximum temperature on Sunday recorded 31.1 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above the normal while the minimum was 23.4 degrees Celsius, stuck to normal deviation.
