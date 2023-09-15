Indore: Residents Clash With Drug Addicts | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Digvijay Nagar caught some youths while they were buying cannabis from a supplier in the area. The residents not only caught the youths but they also put up a poster saying ‘Ganja yahan nahin, pichhe multi main miltahai’.

The residents alleged that drug suppliers are fearlessly doing their business in the area and even though they have complained on several occasions to the Dwarkapuri police, no action has been taken against the drug suppliers.

A video has surfaced showing some youths who had allegedly bought cannabis from a nearby multistoried building clashing with residents who wanted the name of the drug supplier, but they did not reveal the name.

Of late, residents noticed the movements of the drug addicts in the area and informed the police about the same.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that some youths reached Dwarkapuri area to buy cannabis from someone when they argued with the residents.

During the argument, the youths fled the scene after leaving their bike on the spot. Dwarkapuri police were informed about the same and action would be taken against the drugs suppliers and the buyers. They are being searched based on the bike number.