Indore: Residential land blocks will be available under CM’s Scheme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residential land blocks will be available under the Chief Minister’s Residential Land Rights Scheme.

At a meeting held on Saturday, collector Manish Singh reviewed the progress of implementation of the Chief Minister’s Residential Land Rights Scheme and Lien Rights Scheme, which are the priority of the state government. He directed that effective implementation of these schemes be ensured.

Under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojana, families should be identified in the villages who are to be given a plot of land. Similarly, effective implementation of the lien scheme should also be ensured, he directed.

ALSO READ Indore: Workshop on cleanliness at Income Tax office

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:33 PM IST