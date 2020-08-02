Indore: Rescued leopard struggles for 20 days without medical attention; loses his vision

Suggesting CT scan that can be done in, zoo officials have reported the matter to forest department officials several times. However, no action and instructions have been issued by forest officials as yet.

The adult leopard was found injured and bleeding from its mouth in Nayapura village near Kampel. As per information, two leopards were seen fighting with each other in Nayapura village.

As shared by Dr Uttam Yadav, city zoo in-charge, leopard is an adult male of about 7 to 8 years. “Leopards generally live for 14 to 15 years, so the leopard is in the prime of his life,” he said.

However, with critical injuries, it seems difficult for the leopard to recover to normal very soon. “Since the leopard was rescued in time, there is a chance for its survival and recovery now,” Yadav said.

The leopard was severely injured and had lost a lot of blood. “His right eye has lost complete sight and his left eye lid is open but he is unable to see anything as yet,” Yadav said.

Delay in recovery process is reducing the chance of leopard going back to normal life and regaining his vision.

Again on Sunday, when Yadav informed forest officials of the same, officials have suggested taking him on Tuesday, i.e. August 4.