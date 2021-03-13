Indore: ​​​Rescued leopard released in jungles of Nahar Jhabua​

Indore

The leopard that ​attacked and injured 6 people including three rescue team officials was finally released back into ​the ​wild​​ on Saturday evening. Initially, it was planned ​that the male leopard would be released in ​the ​morning, but later ​it was ​decided ​that he would be released in the evening.

“We decided to release it in the evening, as leopards are more active during the night and in the day, people could create a problem if they spotted the leopard,” HS Mohanta, chief conservator of forest​,​ said.

He said that the leopard was released in a remote ​place ​near Nahar Jhabua after the sun went down. Discussing its health, Mohanta said, “The leopard was doing fine, we received the fitness certificate, the initial aversion to food and dehydration is common among wild cats.”

He added that the leopard ate over 4 kilograms of meat, which is a clear sign of his restored digestive system.