​Indore: Rescue centre proposed at Ralamandal Sanctuary​

Indore: About 25 animals are rescued in Indore division every month and these rescue​d​ animals are sent to city zoo in absence of a proper rescue centre facility. City zoo has only 3 cages for rescued animals, which are often not enough for rescued animals.

In such a situation, treatment of rescued animals is a challenging task for forest department and city zoo. Discussing the need of a rescue centre in Indore, forest department officials explained the situation to principal secretary of forest department Ashok Varnwal and district administration on Thursday.

The proposal for same is in process and if approved, Indore can soon hope to have its first rescue centre. “Out of 25 rescues, about 10 to 12 are large animals like leopards,” divisional forest officer (DFO) Dr Kiran Bisen ​said.

She added that often rescued animals need treatment, which is difficult in city zoo as there is a limited capacity.

As per the proposal, the rescue centre is proposed at Ralamandal wildlife sanctuary. “The rescue centre will be able to ease the treatment of wild animals and give us enough space and facilities for them,” Bisen said.

Leopard waited for over 2 months for a scan

The recent case of a ​rescued ​leopard from village Nayapura is a heart-breaking example of delayed treatment.

The 7-year-old adult leopard was found to have more than 40 shrapnel in the head after it was taken for CT scan to Bhopal. Due ​to the shrapnels the leopard's eyes are damaged and iron pellets are stuck all over the head.

The leopard rescued from Nayapura village finally underwent CT scan after delay of 2 months and 12 days. Having a rescue centre with requisite facilities could save the delay and help us in treating rescued animals sooner, giving them a better chance of survival and recovery.

Ralamandal has a resident leopard now

Following lockdown enforced for controlling coronavirus outbreak, wildlife has been marking its presence in Indore. A rare banded racer was spotted in BRTS corridor immediately after lockdown, following increased such spotting all over the city.

Surprising forest department, a leopard has made his new home in Ralamandal Sanctuary.

The leopard was first spotted on October 3 ​on the top of the hill.

However, it was assumed to be a guest for the weekend. However, the leopard is now trending on the installed cameras and making its mark and setting a new record for the sanctuary.

Historic Shikargarh hides behind unattractive doors

Despite having a rich wildlife, Ralamandal has not been able to gather enough visitors. Citing the reasons, Bisen said, “We need to revamp the entrance gate, the road leading to the sanctuary, a proper canteen and more informative points.”

She added that Ralamandal has a rich history. The five square kilometre sanctuary was established in 1989. It is home to different species of birds and other wildlife.

It has an ancient palace built by Holkars which was primarily used as a hunting hut also known as shikargarh (hunting lodge).

“However, we have not been to highlight its best traits as yet, so we are proposing a light and sound show, canteen, revamped entry and addition of information guides to the sanctuary,” Bisen said.

Shifting of city zoo?

Minister Vijay Shah, who is preparing to take out Indore Zoo​ from the city​, did not himself reach the meeting for this on Thursday. MLA and former Mayor Malini Gaur is protesting against this move.

The meeting put forward the basic details of how city zoo will lose its visitors and animals will lose their space if the shift was done. However, no decision and discussion on shifting was taken up as an agenda in the meeting.