Indore reports 456 positive, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Indore: As many as 456 patients tested positive out of 5166 sample reports received on Wednesday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 8.83 percent and total number of positive cases reached to 47427. Three deaths were reported due to which total number of deaths reached to 799, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 559614.

As many as 4647 samples were tested negative on Wednesday. Department has taken 5285 more samples for testing including 1984 RTPCR samples and 3301 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 5,175 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 41,453 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 134 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Wednesday as reconciliation. The Health Department has reported 312 patients discharged as well.