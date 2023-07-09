 Indore: Renowned Vaidyaraj Chandi Prasad Trivedi Passes Away
Indore: Renowned Vaidyaraj Chandi Prasad Trivedi Passes Away

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The country's renowned Nadi Vaidya Vaidyaraj Chandi Prasad Trivedi passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday morning after a brief illness. His last rites were performed at Tilak Nagar Muktidham at 2:00 pm on Saturday.

A large number of saints, social workers and well-respected people of the society attended the funeral procession and paid emotional tribute to him. Vaidyaraj late Trivedi used to accurately diagnose the patient's illness and its time span by examining the Nadi for just 10 to 15 seconds.

At his Auyshdhalaya, located at Kachhi Mohalla, patients used to get appointments even for 5 am and used to come in large numbers not only from the state but from other states too for treatment of their chronic diseases. On some occasions, he was also called abroad for treatment. Late Vaidhyaraj Trivedi was not only a great Ayurveda practitioner, but a generous-hearted social worker, who contributed freely to many social service activities. 

