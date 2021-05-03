Indore: Renowned educationist Koushal Kishore Pandey succumbs to corona, cremated at Panchkuiya Muktidham

Indore: Renowned educationist and a Sanskrit scholar of eminence, Dr Koushal Kishore Pandey, fell prey to corona virus at a private hospital in the city on Monday. He was cremated at Panchkuiya Muktidham. About 8 days ago, his elder brother Shivkuar Pandey Shastriji too passed away. Dr Pandey was recovering, but on Sunday night his condition deteriorated.



Dr Pandey retired from the School Education Department as a Joint

Director. A philanthropist, Dr Pandey, was ever helping. He had an outstanding contribution in popularising Sanskrit. Under his leadership, the ‘World Sanskrit Conference was organised at the Simhastha fair in 2004 in Ujjain. He also promoted the values of classical Indian virtues and teachings of Veda.