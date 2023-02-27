Indore: Remove encroachments from banks of Kanh & Saraswati, says Abhyas Mandal

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a fortnight, members of Abhyas Mandal – a think-tank of Indore - on Sunday again staged a sit-in seeking ‘serious efforts with a well-planned strategy for rejuvenation of Kanh and Saraswati rivers’, which passes through the middle of the city.

This time, the dharna, which lasted for two hours, was staged at Harsiddhi temple.

Eminent persons of the city participated in the dharna lending their support to the demands raised by Abhyas Mandal. Mandal president Rameshwar Gupta said now that the IMC has got funds from the central government for the rejuvenating Kanh and Saraswati rivers, a well-planned strategy should be prepared. As a first, all encroachments should be removed from the banks of both rivers, he added.

Pranav Pethankar said that for the past five generations, his family is living near Kanh & Saraswati rivers and they have seen the rivers turning into drains.

Abhyas Mandal secretary Shivaji Mohite said that they welcome the central government's decision to include Kanh and Saraswati rivers in Namami Gange Mission and for giving Rs 511 crore grant to rejuvenate the twin-rivers. He, however, stated that it should be ensured that the funds are used properly and that monitoring of work is done meticulously.

Ashok Jaiswal said that a monitoring committee led by MP Shankar Lalwani be formed which comprises members from the state and the district. Locals should also be included in the committee, he added. Abhyas Mandal coordinator Noor Mohammad Qureshi said that the current width of the rivers is less than what it was earlier. The banks of the river should be freed from encroachment, and demarcation should also be done, he added.

Pithampur Audyogik Association president Gautam Kothari said that the sewerage water is flowing into the rivers from many points which should be stopped completely.

Malasih Thakur said that the administration should not allow or make any such construction on the rivers which obstructs the natural flow of water.

Many eminent personalities, including Abhinav Dhanotkar, Dr OP Joshi, Ajit Singh Narang, Mukund Kulkarni, Kishore Kodwani, Saket Badonia, Deepti Gaur, Nikhil Khanwalkar, Rajendra Jain, Purushottam Waghmare, Vikrant Holkar and others participated in the dharna.

