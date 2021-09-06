

Indore



Collector Manish Singh has given instructions that no illegal​ ​construction ​or encroachment should be allowed on government land.

Wherever there is encroachment ​or illegal construction on ​government land, effective action should be taken to remove them​ ​immediately​ and ​action should also be taken against encroachers.

Collector Singh gave ​this instruction ​during ​the Time Limit (TL) meeting​ on Monday.​ Additional collectors Pawan Jain,​ Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Radheshyam Mandloi and Rajesh Rathore​ and other officers were present in the meeting.

Collector Singh did a department-wise review including CM Helpline, Samadhan Online and their​ disposal. In the meeting, he directed that the cases registered under​ these schemes should be resolved​ within the time​ ​limit.

He directed the officers of the ​revenue ​department to keep a watchful

eye in their respective areas. They should ensure that there ​is no new encroachment or new illegal construction on government land​, and they should take effective action ​to remove existing encroachments.​

He​ ​directed the SDOs and ​tehsildars of rural areas to remove the obstacles in road construction in their respective areas.

He directed all the officers of the ​revenue ​department to ​ensure ​land rights to eligible citizens occupying lands of urban areas as per the instructions given by the State​ government​.​

Collector Singh reviewed the National Nutrition Mission. He directed that the programmes organised in September under this mission should be implemented in such a way that all the eligible women and children of the target group get full benefits. For this, a proper action plan should be prepared and implemented.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:57 PM IST