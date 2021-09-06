Indore: Remove all encroachments from govt land: Collector

Indore
Collector Manish Singh has given instructions that no illegal construction or encroachment should be allowed on government land.
Wherever there is encroachment or illegal construction on government land, effective action should be taken to remove them immediately and action should also be taken against encroachers.
Collector Singh gave this instruction during the Time Limit (TL) meeting on Monday. Additional collectors Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Radheshyam Mandloi and Rajesh Rathore and other officers were present in the meeting.
Collector Singh did a department-wise review including CM Helpline, Samadhan Online and their disposal. In the meeting, he directed that the cases registered under these schemes should be resolved within the time limit.
He directed the officers of the revenue department to keep a watchful
eye in their respective areas. They should ensure that there is no new encroachment or new illegal construction on government land, and they should take effective action to remove existing encroachments.
He directed the SDOs and tehsildars of rural areas to remove the obstacles in road construction in their respective areas.
He directed all the officers of the revenue department to ensure land rights to eligible citizens occupying lands of urban areas as per the instructions given by the State government.
Collector Singh reviewed the National Nutrition Mission. He directed that the programmes organised in September under this mission should be implemented in such a way that all the eligible women and children of the target group get full benefits. For this, a proper action plan should be prepared and implemented.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)