Indore: Remedial classes for Class 5 and Class 8 board students on Monday

With just a couple of days before board examination for Class 5 and Class 8 starts, necessary remedial classes will be conducted in government schools on Monday.



School education department in Indore issued instructions to the government and private schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to conduct special revision classes for students appearing in Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations.



The board examination for Class 5 and Class 8 is restarting from this academic session. In 2017, MPBSE had decided to cancel board examination in Class 5 and Class 8.



Hence, board examination was conducted for only Class 10 and Class 12 since then. However, this brought down the result and learning in students. After evaluating the performance of students and teachers, the board decided to restart board examination in Class 5 and Class 8.



“Students have been struggling with studies as of now, because a major part of the academic year, offline classes were restricted due to Covid-19 outbreak,” Narendra Jain, additional district project coordinator (ADPC) said.

He added that as per the schedule MPBSR board exams for Class 5 and Class 8 will begin from April 1, 2022.



“For students to move on to Classes 6 and 9, it is mandatory that they clear the board exams for Classes 5 and 8. If they fail to do so, they will be detained in the same grade,” Jain said.



Important Dates for Class 5 and Class 8

The annual exam for class 5 will begin on April 1, 2022. It will end on April 8, 2022

MPBSE class 8 annual exam will begin on April 1, 2022. It will end on April 9, 2022.

Result for both the classes are expected to be out by April 22, 2022.



Additional tuition for those who fail



MPBSE also announced that those students who do not pass the examination will be given additional tuition by the school. The board said that around 60 days after the declaration of results students will be given the opportunity to appear for re-examination.

“It is important and must be noted that it will be the second and last opportunity for students to pass,” MPBSE divisional officer Deven Sonwani said.

He added that if the student does not pass in all the subjects even after the evaluation of the re-examination, then such students will be detained.



Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:30 AM IST