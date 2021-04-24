Indore: 'Remdesivir Run’ from the CMHO to the collector







Shortage only in the hospitals

While the administration and hospitals are claiming that there is a shortage of the Remdesivir injection in the city, many people alleged that it was available from those who were selling it at a premium. Many pharmacies in hospitals—and even hospital staff—are selling it at higher rates, while hospitals come up with the excuse of a shortage of the injection.





Minister, city BJP chief skip queries

Minister Tulsi Silawat and BJP city president Gourav Randive on Saturday skipped the media queries over shortage of Remdesivir injection and its blackmarketing. Instead of giving any response to the media, Silawat asked mediapersons to support the government instead of blaming it and both the leaders abruptly left the conference in the middle of it. Earlier, both leaders had given the assurance that the facilities would be increased and the situation controlled soon.





Separate cell for journalists

MLA Sanjay Shukla on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appealed to him to constitute a separate cell for the treatment of journalists. He mentioned that two city journalists afflicted by Covid-19 had died due to delay in their treatment and the government should constitute a cell to help scribes get proper treatment.

