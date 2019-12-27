Indore: Remaining vision enough if India’s situation remains same, says Rahat Indori

Indore: Amidst extensive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), famous poet Rahat Indori, whose vision has become blurred, said whatever eyesight is left is sufficient if the present situation in the country continues to remain the same.

“Yeh jo halat hai mere mulk ke agar aise he rahenge toh jitni roshni hai mujhe utni he kafi hai “, Indori said while interacting with the media after his eye-examination by Chennai-based eye specialist Dr Rajiv Raman at the poet’s house.

However, he wished that the situation changes and he sees a new India. “Rather, I want to see the same India which I have been seeing since my birth. I was born in an independent India so I want to always see it independent.”

On the initiative of health minister, Tulsiram Silawat, the eye specialist had come to Indore to check Indori’s eyes.

Indori said that since his vision had got blurred, he had Raman’s name in his mind. “I am happy that for the first time treatment reached the patient’s house,” he added.

The eye specialist said that diabetes has created blind spots in the poet’s eye. “We will perform surgery on his eyes and make sure that when he returns to Indore he returns reading a newspaper,” Dr Raman said.

The poet said that reading and writing is all he did all his life. “If reading and writing is subtracted from my life, then my life has no meaning,” he added.