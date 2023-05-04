 Indore: Religious leaders of Bohra Community arrive city today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Religious leaders of Bohra Community arrive city today

Indore: Religious leaders of Bohra Community arrive city today

Subsequently Dr. Syedna Sahib will directly go to Betma, where he will perform Ifteda (inauguration) of the newly constructed mosque.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 53 rd religious leader of Dawoodi Bohra Community Aali Qader Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin (T.U.S.) is arriving to the city from Mumbai on Thursday. He will lands at the city at 10:45 am.

Dr. Syedna Saheb will give Deedar (darshan) to the people of the community in the dome built near the Super corridor, where he will give blessings to the members of the Bohra community.

Subsequently Dr. Syedna Sahib will directly go to Betma, where he will perform Ifteda (inauguration) of the newly constructed mosque. Spokesperson of the community Firoz Arif Betma Wala informed that Dr. Syedna will reach to Betma around 11:30 am, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed Bohra Masjid located in Betma Bohra Mohalla. Dr. Syedna will address the community.

Firoz Betmawala said that there is a lot of happiness among the people due to the arrival of their supreme religious leader after many years. Complete preparations are being made for the arrival of Syedna Saheb. It will be the endeavor of Betma Jamaat that every community member who reaches Betma gets the honor of seeing Syedna.

Jauhar Manpurwala, spokesperson of Shia Dawoodi Bohra Samaj, said that after attending the programs at Betma Dr. Syedna Sahib will move for Kukshi.

Read Also
Indore: Health services remain affected on Wednesday
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 3 rape incidents reported in city

Indore: 3 rape incidents reported in city

Indore: Man marries NCB officer's daughter posing as NCB SI

Indore: Man marries NCB officer's daughter posing as NCB SI

Indore: Thieves using 'Sherwani' cover arrested

Indore: Thieves using 'Sherwani' cover arrested

Indore: Top Rly. Officers of construction Department camps in city

Indore: Top Rly. Officers of construction Department camps in city

Indore: Second round of Mukhayantri Jan Seva Abhiyan start from 10

Indore: Second round of Mukhayantri Jan Seva Abhiyan start from 10