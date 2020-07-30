Indore: Relief to students; DHE allows paying half fees except BA courses

In view of coronavirus, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has issued instructions for giving relief to students in fee submission.

The DHE has directed colleges to recover the only half fee from students admitted in self-financing programmes and courses in which practices are mandatory. However, no relief has been granted to students taking admission on BA courses.

“BA courses students are required to pay the full fee at the time of admission. Other course students have to pay 50 per cent fee at the time of admissions and the rest of the fee when classes start,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.

He stated that BA students were not granted relief in fee as their fee is very low compared to self-financing courses and courses in which practicals are a must.

He stated that the guidelines for admissions to undergraduate courses in government and private colleges would be released shortly as Class XII board results of CBSE and MP Board are already out.

Like previous years, he said, students will have a choice of selecting nine colleges priority-wise. “On the basis of marks of students qualifying exams, the allotment will be done in colleges,” he said.

He reiterated that the guidelines for admission to postgraduate courses would be released in September or October after UG final year/semester exams are completed.

It is to be noted that the UGC has directed universities across the country to wind up UG final year/semester exams by September end.