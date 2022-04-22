Indore: Relief! Temp down by 7 degree Celsius

Indore (Madhya Pradesh

Cloudy weather and drizzling in many parts of the city gave a pleasant surprise to the citizens on Thursday. The change in weather has provided much-needed relief from the soaring temperature for the last few days. The change in weather pulled the maximum temperature down by seven degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Due to the cloudy weather, the Sun could barely shine throughout the day and the weatherman forecast that similar weather conditions on Friday. Many nearby districts witnessed light rainfall on Thursday.

According to Indian Meteorological Department scientist Dr Ved Prakah Singh, a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab persists while another cyclonic circulation over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood persists.

“Under the influence of these conditions, the Indore region witnessed gusty winds with dust with the average speed of 30 to 50 kilometres per hour while nearby districts witnessed light shower,” Singh said.

“The sky would start getting clear from Friday but there would not be much rise in temperature for a couple of days due to winds.” said Dr Singh

However, the cloudy weather increased the night temperature up by three degrees Celsius in 24 hours as it was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above normal.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius which was seven degrees above normal while the night temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius which was also above normal by four degrees.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:23 AM IST