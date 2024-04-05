Indore: Relief From Vector-Borne Diseases In First Three Months Of This Year

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the increasing cases of seasonal diseases including cough, cold, and fever, Indoreans heaved a sigh of relief as no case of dengue has been found so far this year.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, they are conducting regular campaigns to spread awareness against the disease and also conducting surveys across the city against the mosquito larva.

“We have surveyed over 6,000 houses in the last three months and eliminated mosquito larvae from over 200 houses. We will continue to run the drive and we didn’t find any case of dengue and only one case of Malaria was reported,” he said.

The year 2021 was the worst in terms of dengue cases in the city as it had broken all previous records available. As many as 1,201 cases were found positive in 2021. However, the number did not go above 500 in the last three years as 456 cases were reported in 2023. No new case has been found this year so far,” Dr Patel said.

He also added that as per the trend of cases, the virus of dengue disease gets intense every 3-4 years as the number of cases increases suddenly after the gap of a couple of years.

“We believe that dengue cases would not increase more this year and people may get relief from the vector-borne diseases,” he added.

Informing about the cases of malaria, Dr Patel said that only one case of malaria was reported, so far.

Dengue cases in last few years

Year Cases

2017 167

2018 358

2019 356

2020 86

2021 1201

2022 242

2023 456

2024 000