Indore: Relief from rain for now

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city got relief from the spell of intermittent rain on Tuesday. However, the change in conditions did not affect the day and night temperatures which remained similar to the temperature recorded on Monday.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that there are no chances of rainfall in Indore for the next couple of days while the day temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Tuesday morning remained cold and the day remained sunny. Clouds enveloped the city sky in the afternoon but it didn’t rain.

“The effect of western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan is waning from the western part of the state due to which the temperature will rise by a couple of degrees Celsius. However, another western disturbance will take place in northwest India from March 23 and there are chances of rains again in the region after March 24,” the weatherman said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 30.1 degrees Celsius which was six degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was 16.3 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal.