Indore: Relief for students​ who​ missed scholarship in previous sessions

Indore
While the wait continues of nearly 40,000 students of session 2020-21 belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories for their scholarship, Department of Higher Education has issued a notice inviting application from students who could not avail scholarship in session 2017-18 and 2019-20 due to some or other reason.
In a letter addressed to collectors, DHE stated that departmental district officer will collect an application from students of session 2017-18 and 2019-20 who could not claim scholarship due to some reason.
The officers will have to upload applications on the portal using his/her login. The letter states that if any students had filled incorrect information in the application form, then 10 days will be provided to make corrections.
While the DHE has provided relief to students who missed out on the opportunity to avail scholarship in the old sessions, the students of the current session continue to suffer due to delay in giving them scholarship amount. Examinations are drawing close but scholarship for the current session has not been released so far. Recently, collector Manish Singh had held a meeting with college principals assuring them of providing scholarships to beneficiary students soon.
He had reportedly directed colleges not to disallow any student from appearing in exams due to late submission of scholarship. Though the colleges agreed to the request by the collector, students fear that they won't be allowed to sit for the exams if they do not clear the college fees, and in many cases, the students depend on the scholarship amount to fill their course fees.