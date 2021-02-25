Indore

While ​the ​wait continues of nearly 40​,​000 students of session 2020-21 belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories for ​their ​scholarship, Department of Higher Educa​​tion has issued a notice inviting application from students who could not avail scholarship in session 2017-18 and 2019-20 due to some or other reason.

In a letter addressed to collectors, DHE stated that departmental district officer will collect an application from students of session 2017-18 and 2019-20 who could not claim scholarship due to some reason.

The officers will have to upload ​applications ​on the portal ​using his/her login. The letter states that if any students had filled ​incorrect information in the application ​form, then 10 days will be provided ​to make correction​s​.

While the DHE has provided relief to students who missed out​ ​ ​on ​the opportunity to avail scholarship in ​the old session​s​, the students of the current session continue to suffer due to delay in ​giving them ​scholarship amount. Examinations are drawing close but scholarship for the current session has not been released so far. ​Recently, collector Manish Singh had held ​a ​meeting with college principals assuring them of providing scholarship​s​ to beneficiary students soon.

He had reportedly directed colleges not to disallow any student from appearing in exams due to late submission of scholarship. Though the colleges agreed to ​the ​request by the collector, students fear that they ​won't be allowed to sit for the exams if ​they do not clear the college fees, and in many cases, the students depend on the scholarship amount to fill their course fees.​