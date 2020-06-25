Indore: Relative detained for giving shelter to Jitu Soni’s brother Mahendra Soni

Indore: Police have detained Himmatlal Soni, relative of Mahendra Soni, who was arrested by crime branch from Sawerkundala, Amreli district, Gujarat on Wednesday, said DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra on Thursday.
The DIG said that Himmatlal has been accused of giving shelter to Mahendra Soni for six months, knowing fully well that the former was absconding.
Meanwhile, police are still searching for businessman Jitu Soni, who is still absconding. The DIG said that four teams went looking for Jitu Soni in Rajkot and raided a house, a flat and a farmhouse, but he could not be found.
Jitu Soni was owner of hotel MY Home which was raided and 67 girls were recovered from there. Apart from Jitu Soni, the hotel manager Jebar Prasad Rao, Amit Soni (son), and others were booked under various sections of the IPC. During investigation, Jitu’s brother Hukum and Mahendra were also booked as they were also the owners of the hotel.
On January 7, 2020, Rajeev Thalesar of Mumbai had lodged a complaint at Palasia police station that his father did business with Jitu’s brother Hukum. Complainant’s father had given gold to Hukum during 1988 to 1991. The gold is worth Rs 51 lakh. Hukum had given 21 shops in Barwani Plaza worth Rs 51 to Thalesar, but they did not give possession of the shops.
