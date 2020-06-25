Indore: Relative detained for giving shelter to Jitu Soni’s brother Mahendra Soni

Indore: Police have detained Himmatlal Soni, relative of Mahendra Soni, who was arrested by crime branch from Sawerkundala, Amreli district, Gujarat on Wednesday, said DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra on Thursday.

The DIG said that Himmatlal has been accused of giving shelter to Mahendra Soni for six months, knowing fully well that the former was absconding.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for businessman Jitu Soni, who is still absconding. The DIG said that four teams went looking for Jitu Soni in Rajkot and raided a house, a flat and a farmhouse, but he could not be found.