Indore: Registrations for admission to BEd, MEd start on May 17

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The wait of students for admission to teacher education programme is over as Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Thursday announced that centralised online counselling for admission to BEd, MEd, BPEd and MPEd programmes will start on May 17 and continue till June 25.

DHE has released the much-awaited guidelines for admission to teacher education programmes offered by colleges in the state. The admission to the courses will be held in three rounds.

The first round of counselling will start on May 17.

The registration for the first round will start on May 17 and continue till May 21. The document verification will be held online due to Covid-19 situation.

The students will have to choose 15 colleges, priority wise, at the time of registration. The seat allocations will be made to students based on their marks in qualifying exams.

Students who had given their last semester/last year of exam of their degree courses will get provisional admissions.

2nd round to start before allocation of seats in first round

In order to condense the admission process, DHE has this year going to start registration for the subsequent round even when the previous round’s process is not completed. The second round will complete on June 4 but the registration for the second round will start on May 25. Similarly, the admission process for the third round will continue till June 17 but registration for their round will start on June 7. Earlier, it was not the case. The registration for the subsequent round would start only after the previous round got over.

First round

Online registrations May 17 to May 21

Document verification May 18 to May 23

Common merit list May 25

Seat allotment May 30

Fee submission May 30 to June 3

Second round

Online registrations May 26 to June 1

Document verification May 27 to June 3

Common merit list June 6

Seat allotment June 11

Fee submission June 11 to June 17

Third round

Online registrations June 7 to June 13

Document verification June 10 to June 15

Common merit list June 17

Seat allotment June 22

Fee submission June 22 to June 25

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:04 AM IST